FOLLOWUP: Injured softball player to undergo surgery Updated at
Feltner went to the ground immediately Wednesday evening after he was hit by a softball in the second inning of a game at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|22 hr
|how rudes on parole
|4
|. Destin by ocean
|22 hr
|Scobby is too cheap
|3
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Mar 12
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC