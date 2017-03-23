Electronic log books could mean more fish days Posted at
For the past year, about 50 of Destin's charter-for-hire fishing boats have been submitting their daily catches electronically as part of a volunteer pilot program offered by the CLS America Corporation, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Gulf Seafood Institute.
