Concerts in the Village Series expands to 15 shows

Spring 2017 on the Emerald Coast is going to be “boss.” Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation and Ocean Reef Vacations & Real Estate partner to co-present Jersey performing a live tribute concert to the music of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The concert is set for Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. in the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West in Destin.

