Beach cleaners in Okaloosa, Walton co...

Beach cleaners in Okaloosa, Walton counties work extra hard during spring break

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Walton Sun

At the end of any given day during spring break in Okaloosa and Walton counties, thousands of visitors call it a day and pack up and leave the beaches. Sometimes, though they leave more than their footprints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for great beach condo Thu Rinahen99 1
Beach rules ? Thu Repent this 10
News Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08) Mar 22 Lance 264
News Alabama student arrested on way to spring break... Mar 20 cops on gov tit 1
News Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ... Mar 19 why r u so high 2
. Destin by ocean Mar 19 why r u so high 5
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Mar 19 hodgechic 446
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC