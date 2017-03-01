Balcony collapse aftermath: Wea re a tight-knit community
Following a Wednesday afternoon balcony collapse that injured 11 Snowbirds, Sandpiper Cove General Manager Jack Scelsi said the condominium complex will undergo an inspection from building professionals to help prevent any further accidents. "Our thoughts are with those that were injured," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Gramps
|3
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC