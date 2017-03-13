There are on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from Friday Mar 17, titled Alabama student arrested on way to spring break in Florida. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

A 19-year-old University of Alabama student was arrested on multiple charges on the way to spend spring break in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. According to his arrest report, Alden Whiteside, of Fairhope, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by someone under 21 years of age, both misdemeanors.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.