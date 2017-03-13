Alabama student arrested on way to spring break in Florida
There are 1 comment on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from Friday Mar 17, titled Alabama student arrested on way to spring break in Florida. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:
A 19-year-old University of Alabama student was arrested on multiple charges on the way to spend spring break in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. According to his arrest report, Alden Whiteside, of Fairhope, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by someone under 21 years of age, both misdemeanors.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Some cops got drunk in Okaloosa County that night!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|5 hr
|fact is you agree
|8
|Secular group asks Longwood to remove cross at ...
|18 hr
|why r u so high
|2
|. Destin by ocean
|19 hr
|why r u so high
|5
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|hodgechic
|446
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Mar 12
|Rocknrollhoochiekoo
|215
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Feb 28
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC