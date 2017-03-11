11 people injured in balcony collapse
Destin firefighters, Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to the complex on Gulf Shore Drive at 4:41 p.m. after the"catastrophic" collapse, Destin Battalion Chief Mark Hutchinson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best place to buy balcony furniture
|Tue
|need to buy
|1
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Feb 25
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Gramps
|3
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC