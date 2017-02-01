Winter's wrath

Winter's wrath

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Star

They are winter storms and the damage they have inflicted to St. Joseph Peninsula, the fastest-eroding stretch of coastline in Florida, has been far worse in recent years than any weather event during summer. “Over the years … it does seem that winter storms more of the beach than storms during the spring or summer,” said Marshall Nelson, county emergency management director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear... Tue Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Jan 29 Gramps 3
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan 25 Jeffstewart 6
Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need... Jan 19 Don schoolrezonecom 1
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Jan 10 Go Blue Forever 445
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC