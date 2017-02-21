When mosquitoes reigned

When mosquitoes reigned

Vernon Bishop can claim a distinction that few others in his age bracket can: he is a native of South Walton. The 93-year-old Bishop founded what is now the South Walton County Mosquito Control District, but his experiences in the community extend well beyond just mosquitoes.

