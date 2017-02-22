Today is National Margarita Day! - Destin.com
It's National Margarita Day today! The history of the holiday is murky at best, as it's said to have begun by several different bartenders, but who cares? Margarita Day lives on! The origin of the drink is a bit easier to describe, although still no one person can take the credit.
