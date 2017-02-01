The Shack is back! Graffiti and Funky Blues reopen in Destin
Graffiti and the Funky Blues Shack opened Monday night after moving from Baytowne Wharf to its new home at 34902 Emerald Coast Parkway where Chili's used to be.
