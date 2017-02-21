Okaloosa aims to keep using white beach sand
She and other commissioners then took a major step toward such a guarantee. The commission approved hiring an independent, special counsel to help ensure that any potential beach re-nourishment project will use the native, white sand cherished by residents and tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan '17
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Mike
|4
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC