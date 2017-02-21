Mom Serves Dementia Residents
Last week, I introduced you to Tish and Joe Griffin, mother and son, of Destin, Florida. Sun.) If you remember, Joe in 1998 at age 2 accidentally tumbled off a bed while watching TV and became paralyzed from the shoulders down, with the exception of some leg and torso movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator eats boy's pet turtle at aquarium (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Now Who Pharted
|14
|Corps addresses Navarre Pass (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Bart Price
|13
|Lackey's Hut dedicated
|Feb 20
|Hornet FE
|1
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan '17
|Datboi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC