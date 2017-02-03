Hotel DeFuniak comes to life once again
According to the new owner, who wants to remain anonymous, the “New York style, high-end vintage boutique hotel” will transport guests back to the '20s beginning in April. The aromas of Caribbean, Creole, Cajun and Cuban style cuisine will fill the air of the 100-year-old building for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Fri
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan 25
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC