February 9, 2017

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: CB INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows: Unless said certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder, at www.walton.realforeclose.com on the 28th day of February , 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Lot 4 Block E VILLAGE AT BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH REPLAT, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 15, Page 93, of the Public Records of Walton County, Florida.

