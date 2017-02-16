February 16, 2017
Lot 4 Block E VILLAGE AT BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH REPLAT, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 15, Page 93, of the Public Records of Walton County, Florida. has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on David L. Powell, Esq., plaintiff s attorney, whose address is WARD & KETCHERSID, 1241 Airport Road, Suite H, Destin, Florida, 32541 on or before February 27, 2017 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on plaintiff s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
