Fatal crash: Pilot may have been disoriented
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its factual report into a Feb. 12, 2016 plane crash that killed two off the coast of Destin. The plane was attempting to land at Destin Executive Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, killing its pilot and his passenger.
