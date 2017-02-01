Failed 'touch and go' damages Air Force plane
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a report summarizing a November mishap at the Destin Executive Airport in which a plane owned by the Air Force was damaged. According to the report, a student pilot was operating the Cessna, which was owned by the U.S. Air Force, when the incident occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Tue
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan 25
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC