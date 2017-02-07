C-PORT appoints Sea Tow Captain John ...

C-PORT appoints Sea Tow Captain John Ward appointed as chairman

The Conference of Professional Operators for Response Towing recently appointed Captain John Ward, of Sea Tow Destin, Fla., as its new chairman of the board. C-PORT is the only association that represents the marine assistance industry nationwide.

