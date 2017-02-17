5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 18
The vote drew outbursts and shouts of "shame on you" from residents at the meeting. In a 9-3 vote, the commissioners sided with the mayor in saying they feared the county could lose federal funding after President Donald Trump threatened to strip it from sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alfredo cristy automotive link
|Feb 3
|Ltown
|1
|Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear...
|Jan 31
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Gramps
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Jan 25
|Datboi
|2
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|Jan 25
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC