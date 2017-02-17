5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 18

5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 18

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The vote drew outbursts and shouts of "shame on you" from residents at the meeting. In a 9-3 vote, the commissioners sided with the mayor in saying they feared the county could lose federal funding after President Donald Trump threatened to strip it from sanctuary cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
News Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear... Jan 31 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Jan 29 Gramps 3
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan 25 Jeffstewart 6
Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need... Jan 19 Don schoolrezonecom 1
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC