Water main break causes water outages in Destin
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is reporting a water main break in Destin that is causing water outages in the area of Norriego Drive, Vera Cruz Drive and Oceola Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Fishboy
|3
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Dec 29
|smartazz1961
|444
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC