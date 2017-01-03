UPDATED @ 9:51 AM... Man Drowns in Gulf of Mexico near Destin
A 9-1-1 call in reference to a distressed swimmer had a tragic ending today when the man's body was discovered in the Gulf of Mexico during a search. The call came in around 11:34 this morning from a location near the Crab Trap restaurant on Scenic Highway 98. Someone had spotted a man struggling in the water a good distance from shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Fishboy
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC