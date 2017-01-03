UPDATED @ 9:51 AM... Man Drowns in Gulf of Mexico near Destin

UPDATED @ 9:51 AM... Man Drowns in Gu...

Man Drowns in Gulf of Mexico near Destin

A 9-1-1 call in reference to a distressed swimmer had a tragic ending today when the man's body was discovered in the Gulf of Mexico during a search. The call came in around 11:34 this morning from a location near the Crab Trap restaurant on Scenic Highway 98. Someone had spotted a man struggling in the water a good distance from shore.

