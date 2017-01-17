'Tornado' and 'daily' winning words in county spelling bee
Olivia Bale from Edge Elementary took first place in the Okaloosa County District Spelling Bee Thursday night with the winning words “tornado” and “daily.” Tensions were high as the 44 participating middle and elementary school students took to the microphone in Niceville High School's auditorium and tried to spell ... (more)
