Top 5 places to people watch
The next time you are relaxing on the beach and surrounding towns of the Emerald Coast, have a seat, grab a beverage and give a nod to your fellow neighbor as they pass. People watching is nothing new, but if you find yourself in this paradise, glued to your smart phone, it might never have occurred to you to look up and observe your surroundings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Fishboy
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC