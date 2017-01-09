Takata airbags: Delayed fixes worry drivers who see - terrible' risk
Drivers like Norma Caplan of Boynton Beach are growing impatient that dealers say they still do not have enough replacement parts to fix recalled Takata airbags as 2017 gets underway. "Get it done," Caplan urged Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Fishboy
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC