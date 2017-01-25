Sheriff's Office prepares to crack down on spring breakers
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Destin say they are prepared for this year's influx of spring breakers, who could come as early as mid-February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Mike
|4
|Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14)
|15 hr
|Jeffstewart
|6
|Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need...
|Jan 19
|Don schoolrezonecom
|1
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Fishboy
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Dec '16
|Lookn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC