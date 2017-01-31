Renew Your Vows for Valentinea s
LuLu's in Destin will host a Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Ceremony for couples at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. LuLu's will be hosting a Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Ceremony, free to couples at LuLu's restaurant in Destin on Sunday, February 12th at 2 p.m. SPECIAL TO THE DAILY NEWS It will be officiated by Jane Carver, an ordained minister and member ... (more)
