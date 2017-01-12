Path of Grace gets first graduate directors
Christmas came early for two young women when they proudly graduated from Path of Grace women's addiction recovery program Dec. 11, and became the first grads to be named assistant directors. The women, Brandee Wilson and Tiffany Garner, had been in the Path of Grace program for more than a year.
