Hunker down: It could be a very stormy Saturday Updated at

As cancellations are being reported across the Fort Walton Beach area, the National Weather Service has established a hazardous weather outlook for the region on Saturday. In the alert posted at 3 p.m. Friday, NWS notes that a dense fog advisory is in effect from Mobile to Destin until 3 a.m. The advisory is for conditions where visibility will be one-quarter mile or less.

