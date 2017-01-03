HarborWalk refuses to budge on fireworks

HarborWalk refuses to budge on fireworks

DESTIN – Removing fireworks from the end of HarborWalk Village's weekly summertime Red, White & Blue Heroes Celebration “is kind of like telling people you can't have turkey on Thanksgiving,” Bruce Craul said Friday. “And Francis Scott Key would tell you that 'bombs bursting in air' - which emulate fireworks - also is the sound of freedom,” he said.

