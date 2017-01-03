Gone to the dogs: Destin woman chosen...

Gone to the dogs: Destin woman chosen to judge Westminster Dog Show

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Destin

Patterson, who has lived in Destin for 41 years, was selected to be a judge for the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, which will take place on Feb. 13-14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Destin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16) Dec 29 Fishboy 3
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) Dec 29 smartazz1961 444
Need a hook up! Dec 25 Lookn 1
2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16) Dec 23 where I go 2
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09) Nov '16 Shelia 10
Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10) Nov '16 GoturBack 49
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okaloosa County was issued at January 04 at 10:24AM EST

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC