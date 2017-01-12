Following roads to be affected by construction
Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 98 parade in Fort Walton Beach - A section of U.S. 98 eastbound in Fort Walton Beach will be closed to traffic from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|Jan 10
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 29
|Fishboy
|3
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC