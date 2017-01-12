Following roads to be affected by construction

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 98 parade in Fort Walton Beach - A section of U.S. 98 eastbound in Fort Walton Beach will be closed to traffic from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Parade.

