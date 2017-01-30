Eglin operations may produce noise in...

Eglin operations may produce noise in early February

Residents may experience noise when the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group conducts boat operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the Choctawhatchee Bay, Feb. 2 and Feb. 6-9.

