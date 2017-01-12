Coming soon: Allegiant to fly out of L'ville Read Story Justin Sayers , @_JustinSayers

Coming soon: Allegiant to fly out of ...

Coming soon: Allegiant to fly out of L'ville

Tuesday Jan 10

Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin flying out of Louisville International Airport in May, starting with six Southeast destinations. The Las Vegas-based carrier will be offering year-round, non-stop flights to five Florida airports -- Orlando-Sanford International, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, St. Pete-Clearwater, Punta Gorda -- and seasonal non-stop flights to Savannah/Hilton Head International in Georgia, according to a news release.

