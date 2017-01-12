Coming soon: Allegiant to fly out of L'ville Read Story Justin Sayers , @_JustinSayers

Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin flying out of Louisville International Airport in May, starting with six Southeast destinations. The Las Vegas-based carrier will be offering year-round, non-stop flights to five Florida airports -- Orlando-Sanford International, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, St. Pete-Clearwater, Punta Gorda -- and seasonal non-stop flights to Savannah/Hilton Head International in Georgia, according to a news release.

