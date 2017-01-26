Cold weather keeps Christmas Bird Count numbers down

Frigid weather likely was the reason for fewer birds being counted by volunteers in last month's Choctawhatchee Bay Christmas Bird Count, event coordinator Alan Knothe said Thursday. The count was conducted Dec. 19 in a 15-mile-diameter circle that covered parts of Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Valparaiso and Eglin Air Force Base.

