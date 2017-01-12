Allegiant will fly from Cleveland Hopkins to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, starting in May
Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, on the Florida Panhandle, will be Allegiant's 11th destination from Cleveland. The route will operate seasonally, starting May 12 and ending sometime in the fall, with twice weekly flights between the two cities, on Fridays and Mondays.
