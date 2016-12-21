Two Charged in Armed Robbery at Desti...

Two Charged in Armed Robbery at Destin Motel

Two Fort Walton Beach men have been charged with pulling off an armed robbery of two patrons at the Motel 6 on Harbor Boulevard in Destin around 10:30 last night. One victim says he was pistol-whipped and another suffered a slight laceration to his finger in a struggle over a knife during the ordeal.

