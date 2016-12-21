Tarp Fraud Charges Leveled Against Execs of Failed Fla. Bank
Two former executives of the failed GulfSouth Private Bank in Destin, Fla., and another man have been indicted on federal charges of defrauding the Troubled Asset Relief Program of $7.5 million. Anthony J. Atkins, 51, the bank's former president, and Samuel D. Cobb, 37, a former vice president, and Bruce A. Houle, 57, a customer from Inlet Beach, Fla., were hit with a seven-count indictment by a U.S. grand jury last week.
