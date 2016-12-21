Parents sue deputies, EMT in son's de...

Parents sue deputies, EMT in son's death after struggle

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The parents of a Destin, Florida, man who died after Georgia sheriff's deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. Kevin and Mary Ann Sherman's suit says Coweta County sheriff's deputies Joshua Sepanski and Samuel Smith, as well as EMT Daniel Elliot, violated the civil rights of their son, 32-year-old Chase Sherman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Destin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16) Fri where I go 2
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16) Dec 5 Xnxx 2
Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09) Nov 28 Shelia 10
Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10) Nov '16 GoturBack 49
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) Nov '16 L Mac 214
CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11) Nov '16 username 6
See all Destin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Destin Forum Now

Destin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Destin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Destin, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC