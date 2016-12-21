New Home2 Suites by Hilton Property Arrives in Destin
Offering 112 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience and complements the city's tourism growth, which was up 14.6 percent over 2015, a record-breaking year for the destination*. "For years, Destin has been a favorite Destin ation for families, business, military and government travelers in the Southeastern United States," says Amanda Krueger, general manager.
