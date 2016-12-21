Miller named Caryville attorney
Both a new face and a familiar one served Caryville Town Council on Tuesday as newly elected William "Bill" Pate and former Council Chairman Henry Chambers were sworn into office during the board's monthly meeting. The council then appointed attorney J. Jerome Miller of Destin to serve as the new town attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec 8
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 5
|Xnxx
|2
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov 28
|Shelia
|10
|Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|GoturBack
|49
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|L Mac
|214
|CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|username
|6
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC