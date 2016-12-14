Allegiant Airlines Will Bring Back Seasonal Summer Flights to Destin, ...
Allegiant Airlines will reinstate three flights in time for summer travelers between Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles, Phoenix, AR, and Destin, FL. The Destin, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona flights will resume on May 18 and 19, and flights to Los Angeles resuming on June 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec 8
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 5
|Xnxx
|2
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov 28
|Shelia
|10
|Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|GoturBack
|49
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|L Mac
|214
|CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|username
|6
Find what you want!
Search Destin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC