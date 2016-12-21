a Walton County Christmas

Vintage Christmas: The Hub in Watersound Beach hosts a Vintage Christmas Movie Marathon & Old School Winter Formal Dance Party at 2 p.m. Movies include "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" at 2 p.m.; "Home Alone" at 3 p.m.; and "A Christmas Story" at 5 p.m. Live music of the '50s and '60s begins at 7 p.m. Gingerbread Workshop: Kids can create their own gingerbread house with Abrakadoodle while mom and dad finish the shopping and the wrapping at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 Rise Dance Center, 4489 Commons Drive W in Destin.

