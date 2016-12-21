A 'seasonal adjustment'
In economic terms, a “seasonal adjustment” is a technique aimed at analyzing economic data and then removing fluctuations that take place as a result of seasonal factors. However, for the Walton County Snowbird, a seasonal adjustment refers to changing the winter season of cold and snow to something way more tolerable by adjusting their location.
Destin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec 8
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|Michael Ryan Halo radical rightie! (Feb '16)
|Dec 5
|Xnxx
|2
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov 28
|Shelia
|10
|Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|GoturBack
|49
|Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|L Mac
|214
|CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|username
|6
