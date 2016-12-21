A new year's celebration for kids

It's a New Year's party before bedtime just for kids and their families to end the year with a bang. LuLu's in Destin will host their second annual Noon Year's Eve at 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve day, Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be non-stop kid friendly fun for the whole family with excitement around every corner as LuLu's celebrates and rings in the New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.