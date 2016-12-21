A new year's celebration for kids
It's a New Year's party before bedtime just for kids and their families to end the year with a bang. LuLu's in Destin will host their second annual Noon Year's Eve at 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve day, Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be non-stop kid friendly fun for the whole family with excitement around every corner as LuLu's celebrates and rings in the New Year.
