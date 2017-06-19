Man pleads not guilty to assault on i...

Man pleads not guilty to assault on interstate

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A man accused of shooting a fellow motorist as he traveled along Interstate 30 in Bowie County, Texas, earlier this year entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. William Calvin Crunk, 64, appeared to labor as he used a cane to make his way to a podium positioned before the bench of 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart in a first-floor courtroom of the Bi-State Justice Building.

