Dallas-County 23 mins ago 6:26 p.m.Incubator hopes to lure businesses to DeSoto
DeSoto was growing and has the wealthiest African American community in the state, but economic development has been slow over the years. City leaders say that's about to change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jun 24
|CharlI Bronson
|34
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May '17
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Jade2
|75
|'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|lol
|60
|Education forum in desotoisd
|Feb '17
|Collin Buno
|1
|Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom-
|Feb '17
|QuestionEverything
|1
Find what you want!
Search DeSoto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC