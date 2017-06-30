Dallas-County 23 mins ago 6:26 p.m.In...

Dallas-County 23 mins ago 6:26 p.m.Incubator hopes to lure businesses to DeSoto

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DeSoto was growing and has the wealthiest African American community in the state, but economic development has been slow over the years. City leaders say that's about to change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DeSoto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jun 24 CharlI Bronson 34
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May '17 jimwildrickjr 2
Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09) Apr '17 Jade2 75
News 'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08) Mar '17 lol 60
Education forum in desotoisd Feb '17 Collin Buno 1
Postal Mart on Camp Wisdom- Feb '17 QuestionEverything 1
See all DeSoto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DeSoto Forum Now

DeSoto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DeSoto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

DeSoto, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC