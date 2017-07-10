CU Buffs add Clyde Moore to 2018 recruiting class
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, Calif., fills a significant need for the Buffaloes. Depth is thin at inside linebacker for the Buffs, and the coaching staff has made that area a priority for the 2018 class.
