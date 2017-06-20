Black Bridal Experience is Friday and Saturday in DeSoto
You may argue that all weddings are basically the same, but the publishers of Our Weddings Magazine are promoting a different view. This locally produced publication uses weddings of black couples to forward the position that black love and black families are alive and well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
DeSoto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster pronounciation (Apr '15)
|Jul 6
|OBolton
|8
|Why do people talk about Lancaster like it's gh... (May '09)
|Jul 6
|OBolton
|77
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jun 24
|CharlI Bronson
|34
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May '17
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|'Cherry Pit' Sex Club Owner Faces New Charges (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|lol
|60
|Education forum in desotoisd
|Feb '17
|Collin Buno
|1
Find what you want!
Search DeSoto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC