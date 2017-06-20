Black Bridal Experience is Friday and...

Black Bridal Experience is Friday and Saturday in DeSoto

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Dallas Morning News

You may argue that all weddings are basically the same, but the publishers of Our Weddings Magazine are promoting a different view. This locally produced publication uses weddings of black couples to forward the position that black love and black families are alive and well.

