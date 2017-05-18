Lancaster says employee relationship ...

Lancaster says employee relationship questionnaire is routine, but...

A Lancaster policy requiring city personnel to list the names of any other current municipal employees they have had dating or sexual relationships with -- regardless of how long ago they occurred -- is routine and in keeping with practices in other jurisdictions, city officials said. But representatives from several other cities said they have never heard of anything like it and question the appropriateness of such inquiries.

